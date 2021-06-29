Gloverville water service pumping the breaks on fluoride after rising costs

GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Fluoride is put in our water with the goal of preventing cavities. Over the years some people have questioned it. But now one local water service is doing away with it.

The Valley Public Services Authority in Gloverville is pumping the breaks on fluoride.

They say it all comes down to dollar signs. Parts of Graniteville, Warrenville, and Gloverville use Valley Public Services, but the fluoride in their water comes all the way from China. And the general manager here says it’s not coming cheap.

You’re looking at $3,500 dollars over the past five months. The general manager of the Valley Public Service Authority says this fluoride has almost doubled in price. And it doesn’t include the cost to keep it at safe levels. But the neighbors who use the water say it comes with benefits.