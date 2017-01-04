recent newsView All News
Wednesday, January 4th, 2017
Precious Bodily Fluids
U.S. Census Bureau Daily Feature for January 4: Precious Bodily Fluids Profile America — Wednesday, January 4th. At the beginning of this month 50 years ago, the first fluoridation law in the U.S. went into effect. Connecticut...
Monday, January 2nd, 2017
Fluorides raise health concern
JAIPUR: High contents of fluorides in water used for drinking purposes is victimising a large section of the population in affected areas. In 2016, the health department found 2.18 lakh [218,000] suspected cases of fluorosis. But,...
India
Sunday, January 1st, 2017
Buda to resume fluoridating tap water this year
After San Marcos residents in November 2015 voted to stop putting fluoride in their water, Buda and other cities that drew from the same water source were also cut off, whether they liked it or not. If...