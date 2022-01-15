FluorideLawsuit Update: Status Hearing On Tuesday

TSCA Court Status Hearing

Mark your calendars! The next status hearing for our federal TSCA trial against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will take place on

Tuesday, January 18th at 2:30 PM (U.S. Pacific) / 5:30 PM (U.S. Eastern).

To watch live on Zoom:

https://cand-uscourts.zoomgov. com/j/1619911861?pwd=TjVma1lnM lJlNHR3ZE9QMkFjNkFndz09

Webinar ID: 161 991 1861

Password: 912881

The public can watch the proceedings live, but we cannot record it per court rules. FAN will send out a summary of the proceedings to our email list, then post it on our social media pages for those who couldn’t watch or would like to share trial updates with their contacts.

The Judge has made it clear since the trial last summer that he wants to wait for the publication of the National Toxicology Program’s state of the science review on fluoride’s neurotoxicity. This document isn’t expected to be released until February or March. For a comprehensive update on the trial, watch this 5-minute video with our attorney, Michael Connett.

Calling All Web Designers

Are you an experienced web designer, or do you know one who supports our cause? We need your help!

For over two decades, the FAN website — www.FluorideAlert.org — has been an invaluable resource for community organizers and researchers to keep up-to-date on fluoride science, news, and views. According to research by the Massachusetts Dental Association, it’s also the most visited website on fluoride and fluoridation in the world, beating the CDC and ADA. For FAN, it’s a precious asset, and ideally we’d like to hire someone who feels the same way about it.

For the past six months, in an effort to stay on top of advances in web technology and security, we’ve been planning and preparing to update and upgrade our website. We are now ready to move forward, making changes that will improve user experiences on smartphones and tablets, improve search functions and navigation, provide new interactive features, and maximize security.

Here’s what we’re looking for: a WordPress designer/consultant for hire who can build a dynamic, secure website from the ground up (starting from a custom template). Mobile site responsiveness is a key goal. Must be familiar with CSS/PHP and be able to integrate a new website using WordPress CMS. We are also looking for a developer who is skilled in javascript to create interactive graphics that will be a main feature on our new site.

If you fit this description, please email your interest and qualifications to FAN’s Education and Outreach Director, Jay Sanders: jstandards@yahoo.com

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network

