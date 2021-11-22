Canada: fluoridated and non-fluoridated cities and towns

For a quick overview, Michael Dolan, in his November 2021 Fluoridation Review, listed this information on fluoridated cities and towns in Canada
British Columbia
The following list is from the Your Water Matter website [Vancouver], 2015
Fluoridated cities and towns: Cranbrook, Fort St. John, Terrace
Non-fluoridated cities and towns: the rest of British Columbia
Newfoundland and Labrador
Fluoridated cities and towns: a municipality yet to be identified
Non-fluoridated cities and towns: the rest of Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
The following list of fluoridated cities and towns was obtained from the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness in June 2020.
Fluoridated cities and towns: Alma, Dartmouth, Glace Bay, Greenhill, Halifax, Kentville, Mt. William, New Glasgow, New Waterford, North Sydney, Plymouth, Port Hawkesbury/Port Hastings, Priestville, Sydney, Westville, Wolfville.
Non-fluoridated cities and towns: The following list is incomplete: Amherst, Annapolis-Royal, Antigonish, Argyle, Barrington, Berwick, Bridgewater, Chester, Clark’s Harbour, Clare, Colchester, Cumberland, Digby, East Hants, Guysborough, Inverness, King’s, Lockport, Lunenburg, Mahone Bay, Middleton, Mulgrave, Oxford, Pictou, Richmond, Shelburne, St. Mary’s, Stellarton, Stewiacke, Trenton, Truro, Victoria, West Hants, Windsor, Yarmouth.
Ontario
This list of fluoridated places was obtained from the Fluoride Free Canada website
Fluoridated cities and towns: Acton, Ajax, Amprior, Atikokan, Bala, Blind River, Bolton, Bracebridge, Brampton, Brantford, Brockville, Brooklin, Burlington, Caledon, Champlain Township, Chatham, Courtice, Courtland, Deep River, Delhi, Dresden, Eberts, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Georgetown, Georgina, Goderich, Gravenhurst, Halton Hills, Hamilton, Hawkesbury, Kenora, Keswick, Leith, London, MacTier, Markham, Milton, Mississauga, Mitchell’s Bay, North Bay, Oakville, Oshawa, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Paris, Peterborough, Pickering, Port Carling, Port Severn, Renfrew, Richmond Hill, St. Thomas, Sarnia, Simcoe, Smiths Falls, South Caledon, Sturgeon Falls, Sudbury, Thamesville, Toronto, Vaughan, Wawa, Whitby, Windsor.
Non-fluoridated cities and towns (incomplete): Barrie, Belleville, Brant, Cambridge, Clarence-Rockland, Cornwall, Dryden, Guelph, Haldimand County, Kawartha Lakes, Kingston, Kitchener, Niagra Falls, Norfolk County, Orillia, Pembroke, Port Colborne, Prince Edward County, Quinte West, Sault Ste. Marie, St. Catharines, Stratford, Temiskaming Shores, Thorold, Thunder Bay, Timmins, Waterloo, Welland, Windsor, Woodstock.
Prince Edward Island
Fluoridated cities and towns: Charlottetown
Non-fluoridated cities and towns: the rest of Prince Edward Island
Québec
Fluoridated cities and towns: Baie-D’rfé, Beaconsfield, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, Dorval Island, Kirkland, Point-Claire
Non-fluoridated cities and towns: the rest of Québec