Canada: fluoridated and non-fluoridated cities and towns

For a quick overview, Michael Dolan, in his November 2021 Fluoridation Review, listed this information on fluoridated cities and towns in Canada

British Columbia

The following list is from the Your Water Matter website [Vancouver], 2015

Fluoridated cities and towns: Cranbrook, Fort St. John, Terrace

Non-fluoridated cities and towns: the rest of British Columbia

Newfoundland and Labrador

Fluoridated cities and towns: a municipality yet to be identified

Non-fluoridated cities and towns: the rest of Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

The following list of fluoridated cities and towns was obtained from the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness in June 2020.

Fluoridated cities and towns: Alma, Dartmouth, Glace Bay, Greenhill, Halifax, Kentville, Mt. William, New Glasgow, New Waterford, North Sydney, Plymouth, Port Hawkesbury/Port Hastings, Priestville, Sydney, Westville, Wolfville.

Non-fluoridated cities and towns: The following list is incomplete: Amherst, Annapolis-Royal, Antigonish, Argyle, Barrington, Berwick, Bridgewater, Chester, Clark’s Harbour, Clare, Colchester, Cumberland, Digby, East Hants, Guysborough, Inverness, King’s, Lockport, Lunenburg, Mahone Bay, Middleton, Mulgrave, Oxford, Pictou, Richmond, Shelburne, St. Mary’s, Stellarton, Stewiacke, Trenton, Truro, Victoria, West Hants, Windsor, Yarmouth.

Ontario

This list of fluoridated places was obtained from the Fluoride Free Canada website

Fluoridated cities and towns: Acton, Ajax, Amprior, Atikokan, Bala, Blind River, Bolton, Bracebridge, Brampton, Brantford, Brockville, Brooklin, Burlington, Caledon, Champlain Township, Chatham, Courtice, Courtland, Deep River, Delhi, Dresden, Eberts, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Georgetown, Georgina, Goderich, Gravenhurst, Halton Hills, Hamilton, Hawkesbury, Kenora, Keswick, Leith, London, MacTier, Markham, Milton, Mississauga, Mitchell’s Bay, North Bay, Oakville, Oshawa, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Paris, Peterborough, Pickering, Port Carling, Port Severn, Renfrew, Richmond Hill, St. Thomas, Sarnia, Simcoe, Smiths Falls, South Caledon, Sturgeon Falls, Sudbury, Thamesville, Toronto, Vaughan, Wawa, Whitby, Windsor.

Non-fluoridated cities and towns (incomplete): Barrie, Belleville, Brant, Cambridge, Clarence-Rockland, Cornwall, Dryden, Guelph, Haldimand County, Kawartha Lakes, Kingston, Kitchener, Niagra Falls, Norfolk County, Orillia, Pembroke, Port Colborne, Prince Edward County, Quinte West, Sault Ste. Marie, St. Catharines, Stratford, Temiskaming Shores, Thorold, Thunder Bay, Timmins, Waterloo, Welland, Windsor, Woodstock.

Prince Edward Island

Fluoridated cities and towns: Charlottetown

Non-fluoridated cities and towns: the rest of Prince Edward Island

Québec

Fluoridated cities and towns: Baie-D’rfé, Beaconsfield, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Dorval, Dorval Island, Kirkland, Point-Claire

Non-fluoridated cities and towns: the rest of Québec