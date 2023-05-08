Fluoride Exposure and Thyroid, Kidney and Liver Function

Over 200 million people experience fluoride exposure every day. Does it affect the thyroid gland or impact kidney function in adolescents?

According to the CDC, nearly 3/4 of the American population on “community water systems” have fluoride exposure from their water. That’s more than 200 million people. Growing up ,I remember hearing radio commentators complaining that putting fluoride in the water supply was a Communist plot. Most health professionals maintained that anti-fluoride sentiment was ridiculous and that fluoride was a great public health boon that would protect people from tooth decay. I have never taken a stand on fluoridation, but this reader asks an interesting question about fluoride in the water and thyroid function.

Can Fluoride Exposure Affect the Thyroid?

Q. I have Hashimoto’s autoimmune hypothyroid disease. I did not feel well taking just Synthroid. When I started taking Unithroid along with a small dose of Cytomel, that worked much better for me. Most doctors only test the TSH level and then treat that number. Testing free T4 and free T3 is a much better indicator of real thyroid activity.

I have heard that fluoride has a negative effect on the thyroid. Is that true?

A. Fluoride remains a controversial water treatment. On the one hand, dentists promote the use of fluoridated water and toothpaste to prevent tooth decay.

On the other hand, some data link high fluoride exposure to an increased risk for hypothyroidism.

A systematic analysis of 10 studies concluded (Indian Journal of Dental Research, May-June, 2018):

“The study has shown a positive correlation between fluoride and hypothyroidism, which is an alarming issue.”