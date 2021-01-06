Judge “Vacates” January 7th Hearing in TSCA Trial

Judge Chen informed the plaintiffs and the EPA on Dec 31 that he was vacating (i.e. canceling) the Jan 7 meeting because he did not need any further oral testimony before he rules on the EPA’s motion to dismiss our case, which they have attempted before and lost. He will issue his ruling on this motion based on the written arguments already submitted.

The Fluoride Action Network will let you and all supporters know when the judge issues his ruling on the EPA’s dismissal motion.

Please stay tuned!

In our fundraiser our current totals continue to edge up. We currently stand at $95,403 from 716 supporters, less than $25,000 from our target of $120,000. We think that considering the extremely difficult situation that many find themselves in this fundraiser was a terrific success.

We would like to thank all those who made this possible, with a very special thank you to our six super-angels whose challenges added largely to our total as well as the excitement of the exercise. We would also like to thank all those who have made recurring donations to our work, not only did their cumulative totals add substantially to the overall total, but also to the sustainability of our mission. Finally, thank you to all of you who give so much of yourselves to help rid the world of this wretched practice.

We hope that we will reward the confidence you have shown in us with a victory in our TSCA lawsuit in 2021.

Sincerely,

Paul Connett, PhD

Director

Fluoride Action Network