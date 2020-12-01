Give Children The Gift of Fluoride-Free Water

Today–the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday–is known as “Giving Tuesday.” It’s an internationally recognized day of charitable giving and generosity, aimed at empowering people and nonprofits to make positive change for our communities and the world. This great day dedicated to the gift of change happens to coincide with the launch of the annual December fundraiser for the Fluoride Action Network’s 2021 budget, which will allow us to continue making progress with our scientific, educational, and advocacy campaigns.

The staff and volunteers at FAN work tirelessly throughout the year to give each and everyone the gift of cleaner and safer water, untainted by fluoridation chemicals. Our work has become more urgent with each passing year as a large and growing body of research, much of it government-funded, has exposed the dangers posed to our children, especially with respect to fluoride’s impact on the development of their brains.

No one else is doing what FAN and its supporters and affiliated groups are doing to warn and educate the public, media, and policy makers about this danger. No one else is empowering, connecting, and standing alongside citizens as they defend their communities and children against the pro-fluoridation lobby in city halls and before state or provincial legislatures. If we don’t, who will? The World Health Organization, U.S Centers For Disease Control, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Dental Association, and their state level peers have not just failed to warn parents, they’ve continued advocating for fluoridation expansion in spite of the science. With their reputations at stake after defending fluoridation for 75 years, they’ve sadly shown that they’ll likely be the last to act.

As I write this, millions of developing babies and infants are being overexposed to fluoride from their fluoridated tap water. The research has shown that there is no safe amount of fluoride for the fetus or infant (You can find a useful summary of this research on the trending topics section of our homepage). All will be impacted, some significantly more than others. Please help us defend these vulnerable children and give them the gift of normal brain development. Help us also protect other vulnerable subpopulations, including those with hypersensitivities, fluorosis, and kidney, liver, or thyroid impairment.

Unlike our opposition, we don’t have corporate sponsors or government grants to fund our work. FAN depends on individual donors and small family foundations to ensure we have the resources necessary to lead the worldwide campaign against fluoridation. Your donation to FAN–your gift to the public–will go directly towards these efforts.

Over the next five weeks, we will be sharing our progress from the past year and our plans for the coming year. In 2020, we saw the publication of more studies and journal articles linking new harms to fluoridation and confirming others. We also saw a growing chorus of renowned international experts in toxicology, neurology, and environmental toxins warn the public about fluoridation. 2020 will be known as the year the tide turned in the scientific community, as the evidence of harm became too great for those with the highest integrity to ignore.

In 2021, we expect to see another wave of fluoridation-damning research, and maybe more importantly, we also expect a precedent-setting verdict in our federal TSCA trial. Major battles will be decided in cities like Calgary, Spokane, Juneau, Green Bay, and in states like New Jersey, Hawaii, Kentucky, New Hampshire, and Washington (among others). It’s going to be a year for the history books.

But we need your help to make the most of this progress. Please consider investing in an end to water fluoridation. All donations large and small are important to us and are tax-deductible. Your generosity will not just inspire action, it will facilitate it.

Because of the success of our mid-year fundraiser this past Spring we are able to set our target for this fundraiser lower than last year. Our goal this December will be $120,000 from 1000 donors by midnight PT Dec 31st.

Recurring donations. One way to make a fairly large donation manageable is to spread it over the year by pledging so much a month. A pledge of $10 a month gives us $120 a year and a pledge of $25 a month gives us a massive $300! These recurring donations also add a solid rock on which we can build each year.

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation:

Online, using our s ecure server .

using our ecure server If you should experience difficulty in donating online, or would like to donate over the phone, please call Network For Good at 1-888-284-7978 and press option 3 to make your donation.

and press to make your donation. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

*Please note that some corporations match tax deductible donations made by their employees to some non-profits. We qualify for this. This is the information to provide your corporation finance people, the parent body for FAN is the American Environmental Health Studies Project, Inc.

Thank you for your continued support and efforts to end water fluoridation throughout the world.

Also Support FAN While You Shop For The Holidays

Will you be using Amazon.com to shop this holiday season or throughout the year? When you shop using AmazonSmile, they will donate 0.5% of your purchase to the Fluoride Action Network through our parent group, the American Environmental Health Studies Project, Inc. While these donations aren’t large enough to fund our annual budget, it is an extra and easy way to support our work beyond a direct donation. Just bookmark and use this link each time you shop:

http://smile.amazon.com/ch/62- 1599535

The reason we suggest bookmarking or saving the link is because you must use it as your portal to Amazon each time you start shopping, otherwise they won’t contribute to FAN. Once you have it saved, you’ll have the same Amazon shopping experience, but you’ll get to support a cause you believe in with every purchase.

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network