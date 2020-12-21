A Video Update on Recent Local Victories and Ongoing Campaigns

Over the past several months there have been a number of victories for local campaigners and communities, as well as significant ongoing battles in major metro areas in North America. Some of these battles will see votes in 2021 and it’s important our supporters be aware of them, as well hear about tactics our opponents are utilizing.

Instead of the typical text-heavy campaign update bulletin, I wanted to try something a little different. I have filmed myself providing the update. You can watch it, or listen to it at your convenience.



(Click on graphic for video campaign update)

Fundraising Update

Our current totals: $53,438 from 349 supporters. Please also note that when we reach 400 supporters we will be awarded $200 from another super-angel.

Don’t forget that if you live in the United States any donation will earn you a copy of the book “The Fluoride Question: Panacea or Poison.” Just email Ellen at Ellen@FluorideALERT.org if you want a copy.

Thank you to all who have contributed to our education, advocacy, and scientific work in 2021.

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation:

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network

