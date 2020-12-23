Photo Slideshow: Campaign Locally, Communicate Globally

Today we have a happy and special bulletin as we head into the Christmas holiday. We looked through our photo archives and put together a slideshow featuring pictures of campaigners and campaigns from around the world over the past decade or so. The theme is: Campaign Locally, Communicate Globally. While campaigners are usually focused on the local fluoridation battle going on in their own community, this slideshow is a reminder that we are many, we are strong, and we are on every corner of the fluoridated world.

As you watch the video, keep an eye out for yourself. If you don’t see one of your campaign photos, please send them to: stuart@fluoridealert.org We would like share a second slideshow closer to New Years Day featuring any photos that weren’t included in today’s collection. Please enjoy our 5-minute trip around the ever-shrinking fluoridated world:

Fundraising Update

Please help FAN continue our work supporting and initiating local fluoride-free campaigns around the world in 2021. No donation is too large (!) or too small.

Our current totals are $56,603 from 376 supporters. We are still rather short of both our goals with only a few days to go before our deadline of midnight Dec 31. All donations are tax-deductible.

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation:

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network

