All of us at FAN would like to wish you and all our supporters a very Happy Christmas and holiday season. We would also like to thank you for your generous donations and everything else you have done to stop fluoridation locally and worldwide. Today we bring you a Christmas poem from Italy and a photo from England.
On Christmas Eve I would like to share with you this elegant little poem from Roberto Cavallo a zero waste activist from Italy who I have worked with for many years:
Natale 2016
Perché stai in piedi?
Asino
Perché così ho un altro punto di vista
Bue
E cosa vedi?
Asino
Una stella in più.
Christmas 2016
Ox
Why are you standing?
Donkey
Because then I have another point of view
Ox
And what do you see?
Donkey
One more star.
Cynthia’s message
And we also received this short note and photo from Cynthia Bagchi from Bedford, UK.
We are very, very close to one of our mini-goals for Christmas Eve.
We had a terrific day yesterday: as of 8 am this morning we had received $94,953 from 360 supporters.
