Merry Christmas from FAN!

The Team at FAN wishes all of our supporters a Merry Christmas, a belated happy Hanukkah, a wonderful holiday no matter what you celebrate during this season, and a most healthy New Year.

The word “merry” at this time kind of sticks in the throat. How can we be merry at a time when so many people are losing their livelihoods, their homes and even their lives? But I am reminded of the story of a Christmas day during the worst of all wars (World War I) when both sides laid down their arms and sang carols together in No Man’s Land. A recognition perhaps of the difference between the immediate and the eternal.

We wish all our supporters a truce: a time to reflect on the eternal joy in their lives and the friendships which last a lifetime and beyond. Those friendships continue to inform and sustain our movement. Enjoy Christmas Day.



(Click on picture for a special holiday video from FAN)

On the fundraiser front, yesterday brought us to a total of $57,038 from 386 supporters. While it’s a long way from where we had hoped to be at this point in our challenging task of raising $120,000 by midnight Dec 31, we have had some very good news today: another super-angel has pledged to DOUBLE the next $500 donated!

We are also only 14 more donations away from receiving $200 for reaching the 400 supporter milestone. $60,000 is in our sights.

Thank you all who have donated to our work during this difficult time. Please enjoy Christmas day as lonely as it might be for some. Our hearts go out to all those who have lost loved ones during the last year.

See you all again on Dec 26.

Thank you,

Paul Connett

Executive Director

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. If you should experience difficulty in donating online please email: Ellen@fluoridealert.org

Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

