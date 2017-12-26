Welcome to Boxing Day- that’s the English name for Dec 26 in England. Christmas is a 2-day holiday and that second day allows people to “recover”! I am afraid FAN doesn’t have much time to recover as we have a very big – some would say an impossible task – in the 6 days left before our annual fundraiser ends at midnight ET on Dec 31.

Our current totals stand at $104,249 from 369 supporters. This means we need to raise another $95,751 and to hear from another 731 to meet the challenge we set ourselves.

Fortunately, we have the help of some very exciting challenges.

Every donation is being doubled up till $110,000

We will receive another $5000 when we reach $115,000

And when we pass these donor totals we will receive; $3000 at 400 donors

$4000 at 500

$5000 at 600

So we need your further help to get these numbers moving up quickly. Please consider adding other family members to your household total. We need numbers because that’s what foundations ask us – how many members do you have? Any donation makes you a member.

_________________________________________

How to Donate:

You can make a donation at our secure online server, or by check, payable to Fluoride Action Network, and mail to:

FAN

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton, New York 13905

_________________________________________

And now the Good News From New Zealand. Mary Byrne sent us this news in the FAN NZ newsletter.

Good News From New Zealand

Well done everyone! Parliament has been in touch and they are organising for Prof Connett to speak at Parliament when he is here in February. MPs from all parties will be invited.

Prof Connett, one of the world’s leading experts on water fluoridation, is returning to New Zealand in February. Prof Connett makes the most compelling Case Against Fluoridation. He will be speaking in Whangarei, Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Napier, Whanganui and Carterton. See speaking tour details here.

Thank you everyone who has helped by sending postcards, writing letters or donating money. Great work team!

In the New Year we will focus on making Paul’s speaking tour as successful as possible. The end goal, of course, is to stop fluoridation in the whole of New Zealand.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Fluoride Free New Zealand. We can all now have a well earned break and get back into sending postcards to DHB members and councillors in the new year, in addition to advertising Paul’s visit.

(See original FAN NZ bulletin)

