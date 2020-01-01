A huge thank you to all our supporters who beat the bushes yesterday recruiting friends and family members to join our winning team at $10 a head. They helped us add 90 names to our total number of supporters and $2,365 to our total which now stands at $112,307.

We have just two days left to reach our reduced goals of $150,000 from 1000 donors. Thanks to a pledge just in, the next $5000 will be doubled. Also helping us, we have $6660 in the kitty pledged to kick in when we reach 800, 900 and 1000 donor milestones. Can you help us do that?

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation

Online, using our secure server.

using our If you should experience difficulty in donating online please email: Ellen@fluoridealert.org

Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

Meanwhile, here are FAN’s Milestone winners, with another one expected today – donor #800 is just 5 donations away.

Donor # 400 – Linda Newland, Dallas, Texas

Donor # 500 – Paul still trying to contact

Donor # 600 – Leslie Dack, Aiken, SC

Donor # 700 – Wouren- Courose Drencove , Kansas City, MO

Paul has been able to speak with three of these winners on the phone.

Linda Newland. Has been opposed to fluoridation since she heard Paul speak before Dallas City Council about 4 years ago. She works with Regina Imburglio’s group and speaks regularly before City Council. She argues there is no need to add fluoride to the water. “It might have a small benefit to teeth but it harms other parts of our bodies.”

Leslie Dack. Leslie first got involved with FAN when she attended the joint FAN-ISFR conference we held near Toronto in 2008. Leslie’s health was ruined by a fluorquinalone drug in 1986. She went from a healthy athlete who rode, trained and competed horses to someone who can no longer hold the reins. She has spent many years warning people and doctors about the dangers of fluorquinalone drugs (e.g, Cipro). These are organofluorine compounds that metabolize to free fluoride ion producing devastating affects on many systems in the body. When I asked her about FAN, she said “You guys are awesome.- you never give up.” When I mentioned the frog cartoon she said she has that cartoon on a on a T-shirt she has worn for many years. She says she has the “Never give up” gene in her DNA.

Wouren-Courose Drencove. Wouren agreed that 2020 will be the year that fluoridation is ended. When I asked him how he would celebrate he said he would try to get to NYC if FAN organized a party. Meanwhile, he would phone a local lady who looks after dogs that she no longer has to buy bottled water. Wouren sees a parallel between the battle to end fluoridation and the long struggle to ban slavery.. He urged me to watch a movie about William Wilberforce (1759-1833) “Amazing Grace” starring the late Albert Finney and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Mike Ewall’s appeal

I have known Mike from the 1980s when Ellen and I were fighting the building of incinerators in North America. Mike was a student then and he was one of the first to tell us about this new fangled tool called the “internet.” In those days we were putting out a newsletter (Waste Not) by hand ! Mike went on to get his law degree the same year as our Michael (2011). Mike heads up a very effective group called “Energy Justice Network” (Energy Justice.net).

Paul Connett,

FAN Director

See all FAN bulletins online