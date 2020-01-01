Below is a video of Michael providing the latest update on the TSCA lawsuit.



(Click on picture for video update)

With only hours left to reach our reduced goals of $150,000 from 1000 donors, our total now stands at $128,718 from 932 supporters.

The response today has been heartwarming.

We have already heard from 36 supporters. We need 68 more to reach 1000 and trigger another $2220 from our milestone pledge team. That’s a lot of people in a short timeframe but we are keeping our fingers crossed!

Thank you all for the wonderful support you have given us – those who have donated large and small; those who have given more than once; those who have made recurring donations; those who rounded up friends and family members to donate; those who have added extremely kind words in support of our efforts; those extremely generous benefactors who offered challenge pledges; those who offered inspiring personal testimonies and last but not least all the members of the FAN fundraising team: Stu, Jay, Ellen, Paul, and Dawna.

We will be recording donations up to midnight Pacific Time tonight (3 am EDT). If you wish to mail in a check please do so – make sure you date it Dec 31 (for tax reduction purposes) – and please email us that your donation is in the mail, so that we can keep people up to date with totals.