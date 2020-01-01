Fluoride Action Network

home // Miscellaneous // Michael’s Video Update on the TSCA Lawsuit //

Michael’s Video Update on the TSCA Lawsuit

Fluoride Action Network | Bulletin | December 31, 2019

Below is a video of Michael providing the latest update on the TSCA lawsuit.


(Click on picture for video update)

With only hours left to reach our reduced goals of  $150,000 from  1000 donors, our total now stands at  $128,718 from 932  supporters.

The response today has been heartwarming.

We have already heard from 36 supporters. We need 68 more to reach 1000 and trigger another $2220 from our milestone pledge team. That’s a lot of people in a short timeframe but we are keeping our fingers crossed!

Thank you all for the wonderful support you have given us – those who have donated large and small; those who have given more than once; those who have made recurring donations; those who rounded up friends and family members to donate; those who have added extremely kind words in support of our efforts; those extremely generous benefactors who offered challenge pledges; those who offered inspiring personal testimonies and last but not least all the members of the FAN fundraising team: Stu, Jay, Ellen, Paul, and Dawna.

We will be recording donations up to midnight Pacific Time tonight (3 am EDT). If you wish to mail in a check please do so – make sure you date it Dec 31 (for tax reduction purposes) – and please email us that your donation is in the mail, so that we can keep people up to date with totals.

A Happy New Year to you and your families. May 2020 bring us the victory we all yearn for.

Paul Connett,
Director
Fluoride Action Network

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation

  • Online, using our secure server.
  • If you should experience difficulty in donating online please email: Ellen@fluoridealert.org
  • Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network
c/o Connett
104 Walnut Street
Binghamton NY 13905

See all FAN bulletins online

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF