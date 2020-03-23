First and foremost, I hope this bulletin finds all of you safe and as healthy as possible during these difficult times. Together, we’ve battled fluoridation for many years, becoming a fairly tight-knit group across the globe, and those we’ve communicated with, met, and campaigned alongside are in our thoughts. We’ve overcome many obstacles as a community during this fight, and will do it again–this time with the Coronavirus–and continue our work campaigning for safe drinking water and protection for those vulnerable to fluoride’s toxicity.

With this in mind, we want to assure you that the FAN staff and leadership will continue to work from home throughout the pandemic, bringing you the latest updates using our website, social media (via our Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram pages), bulletins, and email. If you’re feeling isolated, don’t hesitate to interact with fellow supporters and campaigners on our social media sites or reach out to me for campaign advice or resources.

TSCA Trial Postponed

We’ve learned that our federal trial against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to end fluoridation has been postponed due to the pandemic. It was set to commence on April 20th in San Francisco, but instead there will be a pre-trial teleconference with the lawyers from both parties on April 3rd to discuss the scheduling of a new date. We will update all of you as soon as the trial is rescheduled.

In the meantime we invite you to watch and share a recent 30-minute video interview featuring FAN’s Director, Paul Connett, PhD, discussing this historic trial and the evidence of neurotoxicity that ought to end fluoridation once and for all.