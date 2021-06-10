A CDC Response To Our Letter

Several weeks ago, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, was sent a letter signed by more than 100 professionals urging her to set up a committee at the CDC to examine the new science on infant and fetal neurotoxicity at doses experienced in fluoridated communities and take urgent action to protect these vulnerable groups as soon as possible. The letter was sent to Dr. Walensky and senior CDC staff via email (May 3 & 11) and in hardcopy form via FedEx (May 11) and US Mail (May 25).

The text of the letter with additional information along with the full list of signers can be viewed here.

In consulting with organizers who have had success getting responses from the CDC in the past we’ve learned that it could take weeks and even months pre-COVID, however a federal employee recently advised me that constant reminders and pressure may be the only way to solicit a response and action during the pandemic.

To keep this pressure on the CDC we are utilizing a multi-step strategy with which we will need your help in the coming weeks. Today, we are asking you to send the Walensky letter to your Congressional offices using our automated system urging them to contact the CDC asking them for a response to our letter. Your email will automatically be copied to Dr. Walensky and her executive staff as a reminder that citizens deserve a response to our letter from this public health agency.

Please use the link below to use our automated system. This will only take the push of a few buttons and a couple minutes of your time. Every email counts, and with your help and some patience I’m confident we can get the attention of the CDC. We must. The stakes are too high for our children and future generations to be ignored any longer.

SEND THE LETTER TO CONGRESSIONAL MEMBERS

For an even greater impact you can also send a personal email or (even better) a hardcopy letter to your Congressional representative and Dr. Walensky expressing your concerns about the unscientific and biased nature of the Oral Health Division’s promotion of fluoridation. Walensky’s street address is on the letter linked above, and her email is: director@cdc.gov Please also copy your letter to the Deputy Director ( acs1@cdc.gov ) and the CDC Communications Director ( aws8@cdc.gov ).

**IMPORTANT NOTE: If you have a personal or working relationship with any members of Congress or their staff, and you would like to help our entire movement with a separate but equally important project, please reach out to me: stuart@fluoridealert.org

For over 20 years FAN has been leading the charge in educating federal employees and policy makers, making submissions to government agencies, and utilizing any regulatory and legislative process (and recently legal process) at our disposal to get the federal government to do its job to properly regulate fluoridation chemicals and notify the public of the known and potential harms associate with the practice. Please help us maintain and build upon our work targeting the federal government.

Fundraising Update

The fundraiser is off to a great start, with 34 donations for a total of $2,940, on our way to reaching our goal of $50,000 from 500 donors by the end of this month. Thank you to all who have donated to give us a wonderful start and momentum going forward. Your contributions will directly support our landmark legal efforts, our critical website upgrade, and our unrelenting educational and advocacy work.

One of our “Super Angels” is offering to help maintain that momentum. She will double the next $1000 donated, and pledged to give us another $1000 if we reach 80 donors by this Monday at midnight.

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation:

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

*Please note that some corporations match tax deductible donations made by their employees to some non-profits. We qualify for this. This is the information to provide your corporate finance people, the parent body for FAN is the American Environmental Health Studies Project, Inc.

