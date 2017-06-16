The Fluoride Action Network has teamed up with Dr. Joseph Mercola and Mercola.com to bring you our 7th Annual Fluoride Awareness Week (June 11-18). Dr. Mercola has been featuring articles on his website and social media sites discussing the risks associated with fluoride and the need for ending artificial water fluoridation worldwide, and will continue to do so through Sunday, June 18th.

Mercola kicked off Awareness week with an article, Movement to Remove Fluoride From Water Supplies Continues, featuring several new videos, including an interview with FAN’s interim Director, Bill Osmunson, DDS, as well as a short awareness week promo featuring Dr. Mercola, and a presentation by Paul Connett, PhD, on FAN’s petition to the EPA.

On June 13th, Mercola published, Unprecedented Lawsuit Could End Water Fluoridation in US Based on Neurotoxicity Studies, in which I featured our lawsuit with the EPA, the petition that triggered it, the latest information regarding fluoride neurotoxicity research, and proof that our movement is making significant progress.

This weekend, Mercola.com will feature the film “Our Daily Dose,” in a third article, and will continue to share numerous posts and archived articles on fluoride and fluoridation on their Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also follow the action on FAN’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The Mercola team has developed two infographics with the help of FAN that we urge you to share on social media and with people new to the issue:

Mercola Makes Donation Pledge

Dr. Mercola made the following statement at the launch of awareness week:

This is the week we can get FAN the funding it deserves. I have found very few NGOs as effective and efficient as FAN. Its team has led the charge to end fluoridation and will continue to do so with our help! So I am stepping up the challenge. I’m proud to announce for the seventh year in a row now, a portion of sales up to 25,000 will be donated to Fluoride Action Network. Please make a donation today to help FAN end the absurdity of fluoridation.

To this end, Mercola has launched a promotional deal for his online store. He will donate proceeds from his sales during awareness week—up to $25,000–to FAN. He is also urging supporters to donate directly to FAN to maximize the impact of your contribution.

If you support FAN’s ongoing work to raise public awareness about the hazards of fluoride and end fluoridation, please consider making a tax-deductible contribution this week. We’d like to set a mini-fundraising goal of $10,000 by midnight on Sunday, June 18th. Will you help us reach this goal?

To make a tax-deductible donation to the Fluoride Action Network, a project of the American Environmental Health Studies Project, you can either:

Donate online using our secure server. If you should experience difficulty in donating at our secure server, please call Network For Good at 1-888-284-7978and press option 3 to make your donation over the phone.

Or by check – please make checks payable to Fluoride Action Network and send to: FAN, c/o Connett, 104 Walnut Street, Binghamton NY 13905

FAN would like to thank Dr. Mercola and his staff for their continued support and generosity in raising awareness of the risks from overexposure to fluoride. Through his efforts, literally hundreds of thousands of people are taught the truth each year about this important issue.

Latest Fluoride Free Victories

Piedmont, Alabama — City leaders decisively rejected the fluoridation-lobby by voting down their proposal to add fluoride chemicals to the public drinking water of the town’s 5,000 residents. Leaders cited “personal choice” as a reason for their decision.

Hichinbrook Shire, Australia – The community in North Queensland has ended fluoridation for its 12,500+ residents after a 4-3 vote by the Shire Council, joining a growing list of communities in the region rejecting the practice. Taxpayers were being billed over $140,000 annually since 2013 to add the hazardous waste to the water supply.

Middletown, Maryland — After considerable discussion and deliberation, and with input from town residents, the Burgess and Commissioners voted to end fluoridation for its 5,000 residents. According to the meeting minutes, water treatment operators showed commissioners photos of calcium carbonate build-up problems in the reservoir water pipes. Operators said, “This calcification issue represents significant work and expense that is directly related to the injection of fluoride. The Water Fluoridation Manual from AWWA and several other Water Treatment Professional’s support our findings.” Photos on Page 27.

VIDEO: Sugar, Fluoride, and Lowered IQ

A new video interview with FAN Senior Advisor and co-author of “The Case Against Fluoride,” Paul Connett, PhD, is available for viewing on our website. The video entitled, Sugar, Fluoride, and Lowered IQ explores the connection between the sugar industry, their manipulation of public health research, and the promotion of fluoride and fluoridation at the cost of lowered IQ.

This new video on sugar is just a portion of the longer interview with Conscience Media in Bedford, England entitled, The Fluoride Deception: Interview with Professor Paul Connett.

While in the U.K., Paul met with members of the UK Freedom From Fluoride Alliance in Bedford, considered by locals to be the heart of the UK’s battleground against water fluoridation. Though fluoridated in 1970, residents of Bedford have successfully campaigned to keep fluoride chemicals out of their drinking water for the past seven years, and will remain vigilant to keep it out. During their meeting in April, an 11-minute campaign video was filmed, featuring Paul Connett, with a global call to action in the fight against artificial water fluoridation.

Latest Fluoride News

–Albuquerque Water Authority Passes Secret Fluoride Amendment (New Mexico)

–Albuquerque: Open Gov’t Group Calls for Another Vote on Fluoride (New Mexico)

–Fluoridation Battle to Be Waged Again in Albuquerque (New Mexico)

–Data Shows Tooth Decay Declined Regardless of Fluoridation (Vermont)

–Commissioner: Individuals Shouldn’t Be Forced to Ingest Fluoride (Pennsylvania)

–Greater Johnstown Water Authority Considers Removing Fluoride (Pennsylvania)

–Chapel Hill: OWASA Board Unfairly Dismisses Fluoride Concern (North Carolina)

–Port Angeles Council Vote Puts Fluoride Question on Ballot (Washington)

–Fluoridated Water Destroys Your Brain and Teeth (USA)

–Napier Residents Sign Fluoride Petition Ahead of Bill (New Zealand)

–Waipa Enters Fluoridation Debate (New Zealand)

–Health Ministry To Consider Water Fluoridation (Taiwan)

–To Fluoridate or Not to Fluoridate Nipawin Water (Saskatchewan)

–Sarnia Seeking Public Comment on Drinking Water Fluoridation (Ontario)

For more fluoride related media, please visit FAN’s News Archive

