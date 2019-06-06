Each day I’m reminded of the world-wide influence of both fluoridation and the Fluoride Action Network, as donations and whiteboard photos are being sent from around the world with messages of hope and support for the lawsuit. The Whiteboard holder in the photo above is from England. Citizens from the few countries that practice fluoridation understand what ending it in the United States would mean for all of us.

With this global solidarity in mind, we would like to share a new one-pager handout entitled, World-wide Movement Against Water Fluoridation. FAN developed it to counter the pro-fluoridation claim that support for the practice is widespread and unanimous. Instead, fluoridation is actually one of the most widely rejected public health interventions, with positive results. We have also included a link to the references for claims made in the handout, which you can add to the back of this one-pager if you want a double-sided piece, or share the link seperately to save printing costs.

Click here for a printable PDF version of the handout .

. Click here for handout references.

Please share this handout with decision-makers, members of your community, and on social media. If you are part of a local campaign and would like a version of this handout that you can add your own logo to, please email your request to: stuart@fluoridealert.org

I also invite you to see many of our other handouts and materials that are part of our Take Action Toolkit.

#FluorideLawsuit Fundraiser Update

We’re more than halfway to our #FluorideLawsuit goal after the first two weeks of fundraising. 213 supporters from around the world have donated $52,164.

All contributions are being matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000 by a generous donor, bringing our total to $104,328 on our way to raising $200,000 by mid-July. Thank you to all who have invested this court case.

A reminder that Paul Connett has donated one of his personal acrylic landscape paintings on canvas (12 x 36) for a silent auction lasting through the remainder of our fundraiser. The current highest bid is: $500

Please email your bids to: Ellen@fluoridealert.org

*NOTE: Your bid is not a donation. Only if your bid is

the highest made by July 15, will it become a donation.

How to make a tax-deductible donation to FAN:

Online at our secure server.

at our secure server. Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Send your check to:Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

If you haven’t already, please submit your own Whiteboard campaign photo by emailing: stuart@fluoridealert.org

Follow the progress of our Whiteboard campaign on our website, as well as on social media by visiting our Facebook and Twitter pages or by searching for the hashtag: #FluorideLawsuit.

Thank you,

Stuart Cooper

Campaign Director

Fluoride Action Network



