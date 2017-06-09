FAN’s Sixth Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride

Hyatt Regency Hotel, Crystal City, Virginia

September 16–18, 2017

We want to formally invite you to attend FAN’s Sixth Citizens’ Conference on Fluoride, which will take place at the same location as our 2014 conference. The Conference will include two days of speakers and interaction with fellow campaigners, scientists, and public health professionals, followed by a day of lobbying and sightseeing on Capital Hill.

In this three-day Conference we will focus on Science (Saturday, Sept 16), Strategy (Sunday, Sept 17), and Action (Monday, Sept 18).

This Conference will allow you a) to meet national and international campaigners; b) meet members of the FAN team; c) hear the latest information about our lawsuit against the EPA; d) hear about the latest science on fluoridation’s health risks directly from the experts; and e) learn the most effective campaign tactics and gain access to FAN’s latest advocacy resources.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER:

We are thrilled to announce that Professor Stephen Peckham, Director of the Centre for Health Services Studies, University of Kent, Canterbury (UK) will present the keynote address at the Conference.

Professor Peckham was the lead author of an important 2015 study on hypothyroidism and fluoridation titled: Are fluoride levels in drinking water associated with hypothyroidism prevalence in England? A large observational study of GP practice data and fluoride levels in drinking water.

AGENDA:

The Agenda includes important topics and speakers including presentations on neurotoxicity by Michael Connett and a review of the lawsuit against the EPA by the legal team (Michael Connett and Chris Nidel). Also presenting is Richard Woychick, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. See theDraft Agenda.

TRAVEL:

If you are coming by air, fly into Reagan National Airport, Washington DC.

There is a free shuttle from airport to hotel (Hyatt Regency hotel in Crystal City, Virginia). There is also a free shuttle from hotel to the Metro (which takes you into the Capital).

HOTEL:

FAN has reserved rooms at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Crystal City, Virginia, and we were able to get GREAT RATES for all of us:

$119 for single or double occupancy

$149 for a room for three

To book a room at these rates (which includes free WiFi) you must use this dedicated site for the FAN Conference: https://aws.passkey.com/event/49131640/owner/10336/home

If you are willing to share a room with someone you don’t know, email Ellen Connett and she will assign you a roommate. While only one person can use their credit card to book a room, the Hotel will accept two or three credit cards to pay for the room so that each person can pay their own share.

REGISTRATION:

Please fill out FAN’s Registration form here:

CONFERENCE FEE:

$40 for students and seniors, $75 for those who are part of a group fighting fluoridation and $150 for all others. You can pay either online or by check – see information on the Registration Form.

FOOD:

You will be on your own for food, but there are many restaurants and eating-places within a short walking distance of the hotel.

FUNDING:

We hope that those who are part of a group fighting fluoridation will get the needed financial support from their group to attend. Your group’s voice needs to be heard in DC.

We are also appealing to those who cannot attend to make a small donation to help others on a low-income to attend. Please make out a check to FAN Conference Support Fund and send to FAN, 104 Walnut Street, Binghamton, NY 13905. We are also seeking support from a few small foundations.

Important Links:

To see an overview (and a great photo of attendees) of our 2014 conference, click here.

Ellen Connett & Stuart Cooper

Conference Organizers

Fluoride Action Network

See all FAN bulletins online