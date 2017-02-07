The Fluoride Action Network is a small non-profit that has operated since 2000. To learn more about us visit our website at http://fluoridealert.org/

Title: Environmental Justice Director

Reports to: Board of Directors

Mission Statement: The Fluoride Action Network is dedicated to protecting public health by ending water fluoridation and other involuntary exposures to fluoride. FAN is achieving these goals by educating the public, decision makers, and the media. FAN is supporting volunteers in communities affected by fluoridation and is holding government health and regulatory agencies accountable. FAN is committed to the principles of Environmental Justice and is drawing special attention to subsets in the population that are disproportionately harmed by fluoride, including low-income populations and communities of color.

Summary: The Environmental Justice Director is the lead staff person for developing relationships with other organizations and individuals already opposed to fluoridation or that may have an interest in opposing it, with an emphasis on those population groups disproportionately harmed by it.

The EJ Director will be guided by FAN’s previous work in this area but will also have flexibility to develop innovative methods to achieve further success.

Responsibilities:

Serve as FAN’s lead spokesperson for the EJ program.

Develop a coalition of organizations already opposed to fluoridation.

Work with other FAN staff and volunteers, determine goals for establishing and maintaining new relationships with potential allies.=

Establish contacts with individuals and organizations working with low-income populations, communities of color and the environment to educate them on the health risks and ineffectiveness of fluoridation. Establish and maintain positive relationships working toward the goal of their making an informed decision opposing the practice.

Work with elected and administrative government officials as needed to achieve these goals.

Work with other FAN staff, develop materials as needed.

Report progress on a regular basis to FAN’s Board of Directors

Qualifications:

A sincere desire, based upon both scientific studies and ethical concerns, to end water fluoridation

Education: Minimum Bachelor’s Degree=

Experience: Minimum three years working in medical/dental fields, public health, non-profit organizations or education; experience in dealing with marginalized communities, socio-economic and environmental issues a plus

Excellent interpersonal skills; ability to work with a wide variety of people and in a wide variety of situations

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including feeling comfortable speaking before groups

Persistence

A self-starter

Detail-oriented

Organizational skills necessary to manage a number of activities simultaneously

Some travel required

Location: Flexible

Part-time position: 20 hours per week

Salary: $25,000 – $30,000

How to Apply: Please send a summary letter, no longer than 2 pages, together with your resume to info@fluoridealert.org

Thank you for your interest.