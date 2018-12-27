Campaign finance reports filed earlier this month show advocates of a campaign to add fluoride to Springfield’s water supply spent about $14,200 to promote the effort, the largest expenditure for any local race in November’s election.

Post-general election campaign finance reports provided by the Clark County Board of Elections show a committee called Citizens Together For Good Health received about $3,800 in contributions since the previous finance report had been filed, and had almost $12,000 on hand as the campaign neared Election Day.

That committee spent the bulk of its money — more than $8,000 — with Shiftology Communications, a Springfield advertising firm, on outreach, advertising and postcards, according to a statement of expenditures attached to the finance report.

The issue asked voters to consider adding fluoride to the city of Springfield’s water supply. About 54 percent of voters rejected the proposal, compared to 46 percent in favor. Those in favor of the move argued it would improve oral health in the city but opponents said there are other ways for residents to take care of their teeth and the city water should be left alone. No organized opposition filed campaign finance reports.

Finance reports showed the Community Health Foundation was the biggest contributor to the fluoride campaign in the latest campaign finance cycle, providing a check for $2,500 in October…

*Original article online at https://www.springfieldnewssun.com/news/local-govt–politics/14k-fluoride-campaign-tops-clark-county-election-spending/iaPSLpp3w6gQr48lOoZigL/