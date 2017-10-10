Council refuses to revisit fluoride debate
Water fluoridation critic and Brampton Coun. John Sprovieri was once again rebuffed by colleagues when he tried to rekindle political debate on the practice. He wanted an independent legal opinion on the municipality’s response to an ongoing court challenge launched against the region and province to end water fluoridation in Peel.
*Original article online at https://www.bramptonguardian.com/news-story/7605980-4-noteworthy-happenings-at-peel-region-council/