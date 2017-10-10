Fluoride Action Network

4 noteworthy happenings at Peel Region council

Source: Brampton Guardian | October 10th, 2017 | By Roger Belgrave
Location: Canada, Ontario

Council refuses to revisit fluoride debate

Excerpt:

Water fluoridation critic and Brampton Coun. John Sprovieri was once again rebuffed by colleagues when he tried to rekindle political debate on the practice. He wanted an independent legal opinion on the municipality’s response to an ongoing court challenge launched against the region and province to end water fluoridation in Peel.

