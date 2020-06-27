Davids

Founded with a commitment to the sustainability of nature, the nation, and health, Davids’ line of toothpaste is made with naturally-sourced ingredients—fully vegan and cruelty-free, plus free of artificial flavors, preservatives, colors, and sweeteners. Their fluoride and sulfate-free “Premium Natural Toothpastes” are crafted to whiten, fight plaque, and give fresh breath, and come in Peppermint+Charcoal, Herbal Citrus Peppermint, Peppermint, and Spearmint. Additionally, they use sustainable packaging.

Desert Essence

Desert Essence is a cruelty-free and vegetarian (mostly-vegan) brand of body and hair care inspired nature and powered by desert potency. Their range includes a toothpaste lineup that is all-vegan, plus carrageenan free, fluoride free, SLS free, and gluten-free. It comes in 13 different options, including Activated Charcoal, Prebiotic Plant-Based (Gingermint with Perilla Seed and Mint with Perilla Seed), and Tea Tree Oil Whitening Plus.

Dr. Brite

Vegan and cruelty-free, Dr. Brite is a line of premium medical-grade products designed by doctors. Their oral care lineup includes toothpaste that is all fluoride- and sulfate-free and made to gently whiten, prevent sensitivity, strengthen the enamel, freshen breath, and promote healthier gums. It comes in seven flavors, including one designed for kids. Additionally, all their products are EWG-Certified (meet the Environmental Working Group’s strictest health standards), gluten-free, and BPA-free.

Dr. Bronner’s

Dr. Bronner’s is a family business committed to socially and environmentally responsible hair and body care products that are cruelty-free and mostly-vegan. Their All-One Toothpaste is available in four varieties—Anise, Cinnamon, Peppermint, and Spearmint—and is formulated to be low-foaming, gently remove plaque, whiten teeth, and soothe gums. The vegan ingredient lists are made up of 70% organic ingredients, fluoride and SLS-free, and contain no artificial colors or flavors, carrageenan, preservatives, synthetic detergent foaming agents, or sweeteners.

Hello

A brand of toothpaste and mouthwash, Hello is on a mission to make the world a friendly place, starting with the mouth. Their toothpaste assortment is cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and free from dyes, artificial sweeteners, other preservatives, parabens, triclosan, microbeads, and gluten. There are a ton of flavors and options up for grabs, including fluoride, fluoride-free, whitening, sensitive, and kids toothpastes.

NFco

NFco, or, The Natural Family Co. is a product line of nontoxic toothpastes and biodegradable toothbrushes that was created in response to the call for a natural toothpaste to use on the daily, made without novelty ingredients or challenges. Their family-friendly toothpastes are free from fluoride and other harsh chemicals, and contain 70% organic ingredients, along with being mostly-vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. Plus, the tubes and boxes are 100% recyclable. Their vegan flavors include Original, Whitening, Sensitive, and BLAK (Activated Charcoal).

RiseWell

RiseWell is a vegan, cruelty-free non-GMO, and gluten-free oral care line that specializes in making toothpaste formulated with hydroxyapatite—a naturally-occurring mineral making up 97% of tooth enamel, that’s been scientifically-proven to strengthen and protect your teeth without fluoride. In addition, it is antiplaque and naturally whitening. Flavored with beneficial essential oils, the mint flavored toothpaste is safe enough to eat, plus fluoride-free, paraben-free, SLS and sulfate-free, and contains no harsh foaming agents. It also comes in a kids version that is cake batter flavored.