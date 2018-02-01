The Bakhud deposit in Afghanistan is being developed to supply the hydrofluoric acid and aluminium industries with an additional 122,500 tonnes per year of fluorspar once fully operational.

Afghanistan’s only fuorspar operation is set to bring up to 122,500 tpy of acidspar online within the next six months, bringing fresh supply to a tight market. The Bakhud deposit, first explored by Amania Mining in 2013, has 4.1 million tonnes of proven fluorite (CaF2) reserves but until now…

