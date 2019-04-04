Fluoride Action Network

All nuclear material safe, no injuries after chemical leak at Y-12 National Security Complex

Source: WBIR-10 News | April 4th, 2019
Location: United States, Tennessee
Industry type: Nuclear Industry

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Update (10:30 a.m.):  Hydrogen fluoride, a potentially deadly chemical, was accidentally released in a small enclosure at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge and required an emergency response Thursday morning.

Two sensors went off shortly before 8 a.m. indicating the chemical had been released in an area about the size of a walk-in closet within a large room at 9212, a nuclear processing plant that handles uranium, officials said.

