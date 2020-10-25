American Public Health Association “proud supporter and advocate of community water fluoridation”

Topic: A Toast to Community Water Fluoridation – Celebrating 75 Years!
Rear Admiral Assistant Surgeon General Timothy Ricks; Chief Dental Officer USPHS
Dr. Georges C. Benjamin; Executive Director APHA
Dr. Myron Allukian Jr.; Past President APHA
Ms. Nicole Johnson; Associate Director of Policy, CDC Division of Oral Health
Dr. Jayanth Kumar; California State Dental Director
Ms. Tooka Zokaie; Manager of Fluoridation and Preventive Health Activities, ADA
Moderator: Dr. Josefine Wolfe, APHA Oral Health Section Chair
This event is in partnership between the American Public Health Association’s Oral Health Section and the American Dental Association. We are thankful to the DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement for their sponsorship of this event!
Please contact Dr. Josefine Wolfe, Chair of the Oral Health Section, with any questions:
josefinewolfe@atsu.edu
Oct 25, 2020 06:00 PM in Central Time (US and Canada)
Sign-up form at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rI2UUJ16ShKdAXW6Pp7lIg