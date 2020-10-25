American Public Health Association “proud supporter and advocate of community water fluoridation”

Topic: A Toast to Community Water Fluoridation – Celebrating 75 Years!

Description

The American Public Health Association (APHA) champions the health of all people and all communities. For the last 75 years, community water fluoridation has been a significant public health success that continues to benefit all segments of our communities. APHA is a proud supporter and advocate of community water fluoridation as an effective, cost-saving, and safe means of preventing dental decay. There have been many successes and achievements in the community water fluoridation movement over the last 75 years. This celebration will serve as an opportunity to highlight the inspiring perseverance of our public health partners across the country. We will continue to rally our communities across the nation to prioritize health equity and prevention efforts, such as community water fluoridation, for another 75 years and beyond.

Featured Speakers Include

Rear Admiral Assistant Surgeon General Timothy Ricks; Chief Dental Officer USPHS

Dr. Georges C. Benjamin; Executive Director APHA

Dr. Myron Allukian Jr.; Past President APHA

Ms. Nicole Johnson; Associate Director of Policy, CDC Division of Oral Health

Dr. Jayanth Kumar; California State Dental Director

Ms. Tooka Zokaie; Manager of Fluoridation and Preventive Health Activities, ADA

Moderator: Dr. Josefine Wolfe, APHA Oral Health Section Chair

This event is in partnership between the American Public Health Association’s Oral Health Section and the American Dental Association. We are thankful to the DentaQuest Partnership for Oral Health Advancement for their sponsorship of this event!

Please contact Dr. Josefine Wolfe, Chair of the Oral Health Section, with any questions:

josefinewolfe@atsu.edu