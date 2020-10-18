Amherst, Nova Scotia, votes no to fluoride

Excerpt:

AMHERST, N.S. — While maintaining the status quo in re-electing mayor David Kogon, voters in Amherst decided to make significant changes to the face of town council, with only one incumbent being returned…

The plebiscite on adding fluoride to the water was defeated with 2,296 no votes compared to 1,480 yes votes.

Kogon said he really wasn’t surprised with the plebiscite result. He understands the benefits of fluoride and says there are other ways of encouraging fluoride use without adding it to the water. He said he will be proposing a plan that will see the town provide toothpaste and toothbrushes to anyone who needs it.

