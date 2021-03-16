An open letter to Dr Kathleen Matthews, President, Australia Dental Association NSW

Fluoride – as calcium fluoride – is indeed found in sea water, at a concentration of around 1 milligram per litre, approximating the concentration of “fluoride” in Australian fluoridated drinking water. But it is obviously absurd, and an insult both to the intelligence of Australians and your professional position, to compare the ingestion of very small amounts of sea water while swimming with a lifetime of consuming fluoridated tap water.

It is also misleading to suggest that because fluoride (as calcium fluoride) is a naturally occurring element found in rocks, sea water and some artesian water, that it is safe for humans.

The man-made, industrial-waste chemical used for fluoridation has never been proven safe for human consumption. And there are specific health implications from synthetic fluoride. For example, several studies by Masters et al10,11,12 found the use of hexafluorosilicic acid or silicofluorides resulted in an increased uptake of lead into children’s blood, but they did not find this association with naturally occurring calcium fluoride. This is a very serious finding given the well-documented neurotoxic effects of lead.

Dr Matthews, we strongly encourage you and all residents of Port Macquarie-Hastings to read our article; The source of fluoride: find out what you’re really drinking! As we state in this article, it is quite remarkable that health authorities and professionals go to extraordinary lengths, often using misleading and even false statements to defend and reinforce this irrational and scientifically-defunct policy of adding a very hazardous, toxic, industrial-waste chemical to our drinking water. Some of Australia’s health authorities even go as far as stating that fluoride is an essential nutrient which is not only absurd it’s false and blatant deception.

All residents of Port Macquarie-Hastings should know that the fluoridation chemical used predominately in Australia (including PMH) is actually a by-product resulting from the processing of agricultural fertiliser. To produce this fertiliser, phosphate rock is heated to more than 300 degrees and sulfuric acid is added to create “superphosphate”. In this process, two extremely toxic gasses are emitted which are captured by “scrubbing”, or the spraying of fine jets of water into the chimneys. This resulting chemical compound, known as hexafluorosilicic acid or hydrofluorosilicic acid, does not undergo any further treatment or processing. Instead, in its raw form, it is given the appealing name of “fluoride” and is transported straight to various water dosing plants around Australia and added directly to our drinking water.

Q. Dr Matthews, will you cease and desist from misleading the people of Port Macquarie-Hastings by stating that fluoride is a naturally occurring element, thereby implying that the chemicals used for water fluoridation in Australia are also natural and safe?