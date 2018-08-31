An anti-fluoride group is claiming that fluoride “reduces children’s IQ” on posters that are dotted around Dunedin.

The Fluoride Free NZ posters are advertising an event due to be held at the Otago University campus on Tuesday, featuring three international anti-fluoride campaigners.

Former University of Ulster academic Dr Vyvyan Howard, Irish scientist Declan Waugh, and US anti-fluoride campaigner Prof Paul Connett are all speaking at the event.

The university says the group is free to share its views.

“The group is entitled to share its views. There is substantial scientific research on the efficacy of fluoride and it is up to individuals to reach their own conclusions about claims made,” an Otago University spokeswoman said.

A 2014 report commissioned by the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor Sir Peter Gluckman and the Royal Society of New Zealand found fluoridation of water at the established levels in New Zealand had broad benefits for dental health.