Arvada has stopped adding fluoride to drinking water until mid-summer

Source: The Denver Post | November 11th, 2019 | By John Aguilar
Location: United States, Colorado

Arvadans, brush your teeth extra good. At least until summer.

On Monday, the city announced that it will not be able to add supplemental fluoride to its municipal water supply because a tank storing liquid fluoride at its Ralston Water Treatment Plant is leaking and efforts to fix the tank have been unsuccessful.

The city said a leaking storage tank creates an unsafe environment for workers at the plant.

The fluoridation program is expected to be on hold until approximately mid-2020, the city said.

*Original article online at https://www.denverpost.com/2019/11/11/arvada-water-fluoride-outage-2020/

 

