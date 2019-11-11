Arvadans, brush your teeth extra good. At least until summer.

On Monday, the city announced that it will not be able to add supplemental fluoride to its municipal water supply because a tank storing liquid fluoride at its Ralston Water Treatment Plant is leaking and efforts to fix the tank have been unsuccessful.

The city said a leaking storage tank creates an unsafe environment for workers at the plant.

The fluoridation program is expected to be on hold until approximately mid-2020, the city said.

*Original article online at https://www.denverpost.com/2019/11/11/arvada-water-fluoride-outage-2020/