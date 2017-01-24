An appeal to NSW Health to help subsidise the fluoridation of Bombala and Jindabyne’s water supplies has been successful.

The subsidy will see the supply and installation of new modern fluoridation systems for Bombala, Jindabyne Barry Way, and Jindabyne Low Zone/High Zone Water Supply Systems, along with an upgrade or replacement of the fluoridation system at East Jindabyne.

“Maintenance and upgrades of the regions aging fluoridation systems are closely monitored by staff on an ongoing basis. We are always looking for ways to enhance our aging infrastructure while trying to minimise the associated costs to ratepayers,” Snowy Monaro Regional Council administrator Dean Lynch said.

“Subsidy programs such as this come as a welcomed relief.”

Dr Jeremy McAnulty, NSW Health acting chief health officer and deputy secretary population and public health, said NSW Health looked forward to working with council to support the upgrade and thanked them for their continued commitment to this important public health project.

For more information on this upgrade project and other Council projects call 1300 345 345.