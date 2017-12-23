“A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is a reality.” — John Lennon

Click on the image below for an exciting message from FAN’s Legal Advisor, attorney Michael Connet:

Fundraiser update.

We had our best day of this year’s fundraiser yesterday by a very large margin. We jumped from $70,038 on Dec 21 to $100,849 by the end of Dec 22. This was undoubtedly due to the wonderful news of the Judge’s decision on our TSCA lawsuit.

A huge thank you to everyone who has given so generously both in terms of money and all the other things you have done to help end this wretched practice and get us this far.

$100,000 from 354 members is terrific and half the way to our goal of $200,000 from 1000 supporters by midnight Dec 31. Excited by the judge’s ruling our super angels have been inspired to spur us on with these exciting challenges.

1) Every donation will be doubled up to $110,849

2) Another $5,000 will be donated if we can reach $115,000 by the end of this weekend (midnight ET Dec 24).

3) Another $3,000 will be donated when we reach 400 donors.

2018 presents us with our best opportunity to end fluoridation in the USA and the rest of the world. Please make a donation today and add your name to the winning team. A team with a dream:

Thank you

Paul Connett,

Senior Advisor to FAN

PS — Remember the 400th donor will receive a signed copy of one of my (our) books. We will phone or email the winner.