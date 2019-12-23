A Note from Bill Osmunson DDS, MPH, and Board Chairman of the American Environmental Health Studies Project and Fluoride Action Network (AEHSP/FAN).

Three generations say ‘no’ to fluoride.

Dr. Osmunson with his daughter and grandchild.

Once again, I’m giving a gift to FAN in the name of my good friends and neighbors and invite you to do the same.

With your help, next year we will see some big fireworks regarding fluoride. We live in exciting fluoride times. Your donations of time and money are critical in reducing fluoride exposure.

1. FAN is cautious and prudent with your tax deductible donations. Contact me if you have questions.

2. Most of the FAN team, like our volunteer Board members, do not receive any money from FAN. FAN is careful with your money. Most of the work to reduce fluoride exposure is done by you, not paid employees. However, FAN’s support with your efforts is vital.

3. We do hold government agencies accountable to the best of our ability, and as a team we are good at it; such as a law suit against the EPA, NTP review of fluoride’s developmental neurotoxicity, USPHS recommending a lower concentration of fluoride in water, numerous videos, local meetings and supporting you in stopping fluoridation.

4. FAN collaborates with other organizations, such as the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology (IAOMT), the American Academy of Environmental Medicine (AAEM), the International Academy of Biological Dentistry and Medicine (IABDM), and more. Strength in numbers.

Each of you were so generous this year donating for legal action against the EPA. None of the money you donated for legal action is being used to pay for the ongoing expenses of FAN.

Without the support of FAN the TSCA lawsuit would not have taken place. Many put money into the legal fund because we all think a reasonable judge will come to a reasonable conclusion to protect the public. However, your financial support of FAN is essential and each of us need to put in the same amount for the operations of FAN this year as we did last year.

Much of the legal action is confidential. You will hear more and it is very exciting. Even if we win, I do not expect promoters of fluoride to roll over and give up. Fluoride is like a belief system which defies logic and challenges will continue for months and probably years.

Let me briefly delve into FAN’s finances.

Our expenses consist mostly of accounting, internet, mailing, printing, donation and bulletin system expenses, modest salaries with no medical or retirement benefits, and some travel to communities battling fluoridation. Our employees would financially do significantly better if they worked for the ADA, EPA, CDC, HHS or any government agency. Yes, our employees donate the most.

As Board Chair, I want to thank everyone in advance for your donation of both time and money.

Thank you,

Bill Osmunson, DDS, MPH

AEHSP Board Chair

Fundraising Update

Yesterday, we raised $1,345 from 11 donors. Our grand total is now $71,193 from 558 donors. Thank you to all who have contributed to our annual budget for 2020.

How to Make a Tax-Deductible Donation

Online, using our secure server.

using our secure server. If you should experience difficulty in donating online please email: Ellen@fluoridealert.org

Or by Check, payable to the Fluoride Action Network. Mail your check to:

Fluoride Action Network

c/o Connett

104 Walnut Street

Binghamton NY 13905

