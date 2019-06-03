Re: Anti-fluoride beliefs based on irrational fears, Opinion, May 29

Catherine Ford’s column was clear and well-written, as always, but for me, at least, the real issue isn’t actually about the scientific merits (or not) of fluoride as a tooth decay preventer. It’s about big-daddy government deciding to modify our water supply without giving the rest of us the option of choosing to get our fluoride another way.

And city council did not vote to remove fluoride from our water, as you state. They voted to stop putting it in.

John Breeze, Calgary

