Calgary. Letter: Money down the drain

Re: City council owes it to Calgary’s children to return fluoride to our water, Opinion, Dec. 26

Catherine Ford’s essay on fluoride is long on rhetoric and short on logic. Why would a city spend $10 million-plus to spike the water supply with fluoride while more than 99 per cent is flushed through the toilet or drains for showers, washing machines and dishwashers, while less than one meagre per cent may end up in the mouths of the targeted population? This, while oral supplements for fluoride are readily available over the counter in the form of gels, pills, rinses, and toothpaste.

And are we really to fall for the statement that it will not affect rates? Governments have never found a way of spending money without affecting the taxpayer’s pocket. Furthermore, if plebiscites are the only way to keep city council’s insatiable appetite for spending at bay, bring them on.

Theo van Besouw, Calgary

