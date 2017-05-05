Note from the Fluoride Action Network,
The following information was “last reviewed: May 5 2017” by the CDC. As one can read, there have been no attempts to include warnings or information for pregnant women, bottle-fed infants, child carers, and others on fluoride’s neurotoxicity. Nor has there been any effort to update this site to include mention of the 63 fluoride IQ studies and the Mother-Offspring fluoride studies. We include this for historical purposes only. (EC)
The following information was “last reviewed: May 5 2017” by the CDC. As one can read, there have been no attempts to include warnings or information for pregnant women, bottle-fed infants, child carers, and others on fluoride’s neurotoxicity. Nor has there been any effort to update this site to include mention of the 63 fluoride IQ studies and the Mother-Offspring fluoride studies. We include this for historical purposes only. (EC)
Infographic: Communities Benefit from Water Fluoridation
Communities benefit from Water Fluoridation
Water Fluoridation is safe, effective, and saves communities money.
On average, communities with water fluoridation experience:
- 25% fewer cavities than communities without water fluoridation leading to:
- Less pain
- Less fillings and teeth pulled
- Less missed days of school and work
- A return of $20 for every $1 invested
- Less expensive dental treatments needed
- Saves communities and families money
Water fluoridation improves oral health and reaches everyone in the community.
Visit www.cdc.gov/fluoridation for information about community water fluoridation.
Page last reviewed: May 5, 2017
Content source: Division of Oral Health, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion