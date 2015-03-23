Our utility has terminated fluoridation. Who should we notify?

If a utility must terminate fluoridation, it is important to notify the state drinking water administrator and dental director. Most utilities try to actively communicate with their customers about water quality issues, so notifying public health professionals and the public through newspaper announcements or press releases may be appropriate if the utility has used those media outlets in the past. It is important to give the public a sense of when fluoridation will resume, for example, “We expect to have delivery of fluoride in 2 weeks and will resume fluoridation at that time.”

For more information on additives, see Water Fluoridation Additives.