Source: Centers for Disease Control and Pollution | December 4th, 2019 | Division of Oral Health
Note from the Fluoride Action Network,
The following information was “last reviewed: March 23, 2015” by the CDC. Below, CDC states “Adjusting the fluoride content of water is a safe and healthy practice.” This is a meaningless and out of date statement. Warnings and information for pregnant women, bottle-fed infants, child carers, and others on fluoride’s neurotoxicity must be incorporated. Many of the Mother-Offspring fluoride studies were funded by the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. We include this for historical purposes only. (EC)

Shortages of Fluoridation Additives

Adjusting the fluoride content of water is a safe and healthy practice that prevents tooth decay and provides significant oral health benefits for a community. For the greatest benefits to occur, it is important to consistently maintain optimum fluoride levels. The three fluoride additives used for water fluoridation are derived principally from phosphate fertilizer production. Although shortages of fluoride additives for water fluoridation are infrequent, they do sometimes occur.

Since 2009, the supply of fluoride products (i.e., additives) has been stable and reliable. However, from 2005 through 2009 there was a shortage of additives. This shortage was the result of two major producers of fluoride products ceasing operations, realignment of other producers, and factors associated with the globalization of the chemical industry. (Source: Supply of Critical Drinking Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals—A White Paper for Understanding Recent Chemical Price Increases and Shortages, 2009, available from the Water Research Foundation.)

