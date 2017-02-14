Heath Marter says he has a problem with Hixson’s water supply.

“I came here and asked them for proof of what they put in it,” Marter said. “They couldn’t provide me with any evidence. The only thing they told me, is that it’s hydrofluorosilicic acid.”

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that compound is the most commonly used additive in communal water systems. News Channel 9 tried to find out from Hixson Utility if they use that additive, but no one was available to provide that information.

“I’m concerned about it because there is no reason to add it to the water,” Marter said. He started the Facebook page, “Save Chattanooga” hoping to petition the fluoride additive, if the district uses it. Jason Webb, a dentist in Ringgold, Ga., told NewsChannel 9 he didn’t know much about the compound, but argued fluoride in general, should be in the water supply.

“It’s the cheapest, most cost effective way to protect people’s teeth,” Webb said. Webb added people who do not have regular access to good dental care would benefit most from fluoridated water. Marter said his issue isn’t with fluoride, but the specific compound he believes is used by the HUD. He wants more information on the additive to be provided to him from the district.

“I just wanna go to the board meeting and ask the board a couple questions about the hydrofluorosilicic acid.”

Hixson Utility District’s next board meeting will be at the end of the week. Hixson is not the first community to petition fluoride out of its water supply. Soddy-Daisy voted to remove it from its provider, North-West Utility District, last year. They were the first community in Hamilton County to do so.

