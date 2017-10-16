… The City just re-introduced Fluoride into its system today, to meet a state requirement.

Many Sulphur residents are concerned about re-establishing Fluoride in their drinking water, but medical experts are certain it’s not harmful especially with such low quantities in the water.

The City of Sulphur was already feeding fluoride until the age of the equipment caused it to become unreliable.

Sulphur’s Public Works Director, Mike Daigle, explains this project has been two years in the making after the city acquired loans and grant money from the EPA and state health department…

The city, along with every other public water system in the state, is required to have fluoride in the water due to the 2008 Louisiana Community Water Fluoridation Act.

“It occurs naturally,” said Daigle. “Our particular water system has about 0.2 ppm content, but for it to be most beneficial for oral health, 0.7 is recommended by the state.”…

“They’re putting it at 0.7 ppm, which is underneath where its harmful. It’ll only have the effect it’s supposed to have, which is making the enamel harder to prevent decay,” said Dr. Mark Bowers, a dentist of 29 years…

“The effects of it have been very thoroughly tested, so it’s one of the safest things you could do,” said Bowers…

*To read the full article go to http://www.kplctv.com/story/36609536/the-city-of-sulphur-re-introduces-fluoride-to-water-system