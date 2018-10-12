Napoli Shkolnik PLLC has filed a class action lawsuit against five manufacturers of aqueous firefighting foams (“AFFF”) containing perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (“PFOS”) and perfluorooctanoic acid (“PFOA”) for the contamination of the groundwater relied upon Dutchess County and seeks to certify a class to represent all water providers in the State of New York that have been impacted by these dangerous chemicals. The class action complaint was filed in the Dutchess County Supreme Court.

The complaint was filed on October 12, 2018 and names the 3M Company, Tyco Fire Products L.P., Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, National Foam, Inc. and Chemguard Inc. as the defendants who manufactured the aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) that was used at airports across the state, including the Hudson Valley Regional Airport, that contaminated the groundwater. The lawsuit alleges that the manufacturers knew of the toxic nature of PFOA and PFOS, that it does not biodegrade, and would inevitably contaminate groundwater when released into the environment through training, or other spills and releases.

Studies have shown an association between increased PFOA and PFOS blood levels and an increased risk for several health effects, including effects on the liver and the immune system, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, changes in thyroid hormone, as well as kidney, prostate and testicular cancers.

Napoli Shkolnik PLLC from New York City seeks to recover past and future treatment and other remediation costs for the total removal of the toxic chemicals from the production water served to the customers, which will run into the tens of millions of dollars.

“The insidious nature of these chemicals was well known to these defendants for 50 years. They should have warned our communities long ago,” said Paul Napoli, Of Counsel for the firm. “From the heart of the Hudson Valley, we are holding these corporations responsible for the disastrous, widespread contamination they have caused to the State by introducing these chemicals into the environment and putting profits above public health and safety,” he added.

