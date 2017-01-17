Today, Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D | Los Angeles County) issued the following statement regarding a proposed ban of highly dangerous hydrofluoric acid by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD).

“I commend the South Coast AQMD for doing the right thing and proposing a ban on highly toxic hydrofluoric acid at South Bay refineries. A big thank you to the incredible grassroots activism that helped take us to this point. I urge SCAQMD to pass the ban as soon as possible, because residents in the South Bay continue to be at risk. While the oil industry and powerful special interests will aggressively challenge this proposed ban, I want SCAQMD to know that the overwhelming majority of residents and elected officials ‘have your back.’ You can count on us to fight alongside you.”

See January 17, 2017 news report: AQMD proposes ban on toxic hydrofluoric acid at South Bay refineries