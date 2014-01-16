Climate change, psychiatric drugs, geneticallyvmodified organisms, nuclear power, fluoridation, stem cell research — these are just a few of the hundreds of issues involving science and technology that are vigorously debated. If you care about an issue, how can you be more effective in arguing for your viewpoint and campaigning in support of it? The Controversy Manual offers practical advice for campaigners as

well as plenty of information for people who want to better understand what’s happening and to be able to discuss the issues with friends.

The Controversy Manual provides information for understanding controversies, arguing against opponents, getting your message out, and defending against attack. Whether experts are on your side or mostly on the side of opponents, you’ll find advice for being more effective. While not taking sides on individual controversies, the emphasis is on fostering fair and open debate and opposing those who use

power and manipulation to get their way.

The author Brian Martin is professor of social sciences at the University of Wollongong, Australia. He has been involved in and studied scientific and technological controversies since the 1970s, and is the author of numerous publications addressing controversy dynamics.

