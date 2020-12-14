CALGARY (660 NEWS) – The city’s drinking water will be a topic of discussion at City Hall on Monday.

Councillors will review the costs associated with returning fluoride to the water after it was removed in 2011.

The report coming to council pegs the initial cost to reintroduce the mineral at $30 million with an additional $2-4 million a year to maintain it.

Advocates for fluoride argue it would save money in the long term because it would bring down dental costs.

In 2011, council decided to stop putting fluoride in the drinking water, reversing a decision from Calgary voters who approved the idea in a 1998 plebiscite.

WATCH: Fluoride in the water? [Comments from Dr William Ghali, former director of the O’Brien Institute for Public Health at the University of Calgary – see video embedded in story]



In November of 2019, council directed administration to look into the costs associated with a potential plan to reintroduce it.

There have been several failed plebiscites on this issue dating back to 1957 until it was approved by voters in 1989 and then again by voters nine years later.

Opponents are worried about health concerns attributed with adding fluoride, but supporters said those claims are not backed by evidence and in fact, there are better health outcomes with fluoride in the drinking water.

*Original article online at https://www.660citynews.com/2020/12/14/councillors-to-review-costs-of-reintroducing-fluoride-in-drinking-water/