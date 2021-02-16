Cr Rob Turner puts forward move to abandon water fluoridation community poll

The issue of a community poll on water fluoridation continues to bubble away.
Voters are set to take part in a community poll to gauge opinion on water fluoridation in conjunction with the 2021 local government election.
But Cr Rob Turner has put forward a notice of motion on the issue to Port Macquarie-Hastings Council’s meeting on Wednesday, February 17.
His recommendation proposes the council not proceed with any community poll in conjunction with the next local government election.
Instead, the recommendation requests a councillor briefing on costed options for obtaining feedback from the whole community on fluoridation of the public water supply.
The recommendation notes the community poll is expected to cost the community about $60,000 and its results are non-binding.
The Australian Dental Association NSW has called on council to scrap the water fluoridation poll.
Water fluoridation began here in February 2012 after the council referred the decision to the state government.
*Original article online at https://www.portnews.com.au/story/7127174/councillor-puts-forward-move-to-abandon-water-fluoridation-poll/