PORT ANGELES — Clean Water for Clallam County plans a demonstration at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The public is invited to participate in the event at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St.

According to a news release, the organization is gathering to remind community members to vote on the Proposition 2 issue, with a majority of their signs reading “Vote ‘no’ on Prop 2.”

The ballot measure asks whether the city of Port Angeles should add fluoride to the municipal water supply.

Event organizers estimate the demonstration will last about two hours.

For more information, contact Rebecca Martineau at 360-808-7164 or rebeccamartineau@gmail.com.

