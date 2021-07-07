Dentists and residents press Pritchett, County Commission on fluoridation in Mims

Fluoride Action Network

Source: Florida Today | July 7th, 2021 | By Tyler Vazquez
Location: United States, Florida

Dentists and local residents gathered at Tuesday’s Brevard County Commission meeting to criticize Brevard County Commissioners for their decision to remove fluoride from the water in Mims and the process they selected to determine whether to restore it.

The decision called by County Commission Chair Rita Pritchett back in May was made without formal discussion, public comment or workshopping ad was voted on suddenly by the other commissioners without their full understanding of the policy.

Since then, Pritchett has been under attack from leading dentists, doctors and members of the community for initiating the move without public debate.

