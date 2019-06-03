Abstract
PURPOSE: The objective of this study was to assess the knowledge of dentists, dental hygienists and dental students regarding the Israeli Ministry of Health guidelines for using fluoridated toothpaste.
MATERIALS AND METHODS: An anonymous questionnaire was distributed to dentists, dental hygienists, and dental students in their final years at the Hebrew University-Hadassah School of Dental Medicine. Participants were queried regarding their knowledge of Ministry of Health fluoride concentration guidelines in toothpaste by the following age categories: under 2 years, 2-6 years, and above 6 years.
RESULTS: Thirty-two paediatric dentists (specialists and residents), 63 general dentists, 68 dental hygienists, and 69 students responded to the survey. Analysis of survey respondent’s knowledge of Ministry of Health fluoride toothpaste guidelines by age group found that 81%, 75% and 88% of participants selected a fluoride concentration within the recommended range for those under 2 years, 2-6 years and greater than 6 years, respectively. Only 58% of respondents were aware of the recommended fluoride concentration for all three age groups. Among respondents who answered all three questions, there was a significant association between correctly answering the fluoride questions and respondent’s profession (P = 0.026), with a larger percentage of paediatric dentist (76%) and dental students (66%) correctly answering all three questions.
CONCLUSIONS: Israeli dental practitioners should be educated about the Israeli Ministry of Health fluoride concentrations in toothpaste guidelines. The guidelines should be emphasised at annual meetings and in continuing education courses.
*Original abstract online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs40368-019-00507-8
References
