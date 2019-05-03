Note from the Fluoride Action Network

We include articles like this to document the recommendations that will lead to greater fluoride exposure, such as those in this article: “Spit, don’t rinse” and toothpastes for children’s with high fluoride levels. Unfortunately the authors don’t mention the risks for dental fluorosis. However, it is mentioned in their link for 1350-1500 ppmF toothpaste (Cochrane, March 4, 2019): “The choice of fluoride toothpaste concentration for young children should be balanced against the risk of fluorosis.” (EC)

_______________________________________________________

Excerpts:

… Use fluoride toothpaste and disclosing tablets

Most of the benefit from brushing comes from toothpaste. The key ingredient is fluoride, which evidence shows prevents tooth decay. Fluoride replaces lost minerals in teeth and also makes them stronger.

For maximum benefit, use toothpaste with 1350-1500 ppmF — that’s concentration of fluoride in parts per million — to prevent tooth decay.

Check your toothpaste’s concentration by reading the ingredients on the back of the tube. Not all children’s toothpastes are strong enough for them to gain maximum benefit. Your dentist may prescribe higher strength fluoride toothpaste based on their assessment of your or your child’s risk of tooth decay.

… Spit, don’t rinse

At night, you produce less saliva than during the day. Because of this, your teeth have less protection from saliva and are more vulnerable to acid attacks. That’s why it’s important to remove food from your teeth before bed so plaque bacteria can’t feast overnight. Don’t eat or drink anything except water after brushing at night. This also gives fluoride the longest opportunity to work.

Once you’ve brushed, don’t rinse your mouth with water or mouthwash — you’re washing away the fluoride! This can be a difficult habit to break, but can reduce tooth decay by up to 25%.

… Brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, spit don’t rinse, eat and drink nothing after brushing, and don’t have sugar more than four times daily. Easy!

Clement Seeballuck is a clinical lecturer in pediatric dentistry and Nicola Innes is a professor of pediatric dentistry at the University of Dundee.

*To read the full article go to https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/03/health/dental-health-tips-partner/index.html