Excerpt:

In a surprise to some industry observers, EPA appears to be downplaying prospects that it will appeal a recent precedential ruling that rejected its efforts to limit litigation over its denial of a citizen petition under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) to the administrative record, saying the agency will fight the litigation “on the merits.”

“While EPA disagrees with the [court’s] decision to deny the motion to limit the court’s review to the administrative record, the court’s decision simply means that EPA will continue to vigorously defend its decision to deny the petition on the merits as the litigation moves forward,” according to the agency.

At issue is a Feb. 7 ruling that opened the door to plaintiffs that challenge EPA petition denials, offering a broad range of evidence to bolster their case rather than relying on information in EPA’s record…

