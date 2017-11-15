Three board appointments were made unanimously by the Arab City Council Monday night.

Sid Tidmore was reappointed to the personnel grievance board. George Pollock, who filled out a partial term, was reappointed to the library board, and Dr. Catherine Willis was re-appointed to the Arab Water Works board.

Willis completed the term of Rodney Hyatt, who resigned after moving out of the city and the term was expiring.

“I’ve served a year and learned a lot,” she told the council.

Willis was first appointed to the board during the fluoride debate.

The board had taken fluoride out of the local water supply, and the city had sued to put it back in.

The board eventually won the lawsuit, and fluoride has been out of the city’s water supply for more than a year.

Also, Mayor Bob Joslin told the council he had appointed Thomas Shelton to the planning board.

